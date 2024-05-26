Gonzales Jambalaya Festival wraps up Sunday with new Jambalaya World Champions

GONZALES - The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival wrapped up Sunday with Tyler Billingsley and his helper Michael McCloud winning Jambalaya Champion of the World and the golden jambalaya paddle.

The team, sponsored by Tee Wayne's Cajun Cooking, competed against teams from all over the state in the annual competition that falls on Memorial Day weekend.

Along with the cooking competition, the festival was complete with carnival rides, a fundraiser run, vendors, live music and a car show.