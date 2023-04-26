Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales hosting a crawfish boil-off - expect good food for a good cause
GONZALES - Saturday morning, the Bob Jackson Foundation will host the 8th annual crawfish boil-off.
The Bob Jackson Foundation is named after Robert Jackson Sr., a big part of the Ascension Parish community.
"My father founded the Geismar Fire Department when he saw a need and there wasn't one," said Derrick Jackson, Bob Jackson's son. "He also participated in the Jambalaya Festival Association for several years, as well as the regional airport here in Gonzales; he sat on that board for a number of years."
The crawfish boil-off has more than 30 boil teams competing. The foundation is expecting more than a thousand pounds of crawfish, served with jambalaya hot dogs and boiled meats. There will also be games and jumpers for the kids to play.
Two DJs are expected to have the crowd moving: DJ Slack of St. Gabriel and DJ Marquis of Baton Rouge.
The main goal of the boil-off is to bring the community together.
"My dad believed in hard work, and this foundation is based on it," Derrick Jackson said. "It's based on charity and faith and hard work and all of those things that build community."
Admission into the boil-off is free. It will be at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center on April 29 starting at 11 a.m.. All money raised through crawfish sales will go toward Bob Jackson Foundation scholarships.
