Gonzales distillery creates its own hand sanitizer

In the past few weeks, hand sanitizer has become a valuable commodity and as shoppers find their favorite stores running low on the product, some have resorted to creating their own versions of the cleansing agent.

Sugarland Spirits, a Louisiana distillery and bar, used a sanitizer recipe provided by the World Health Organization to create their own hand sanitizer.

They're providing the product free of charge and invite anyone who needs it to drop in with their own spray bottle to collect a sample and try it out.

Once again, anyone whose interested must bring their own container to collect the product.

Sugarland Spirits is located at 481 West Eastbank in Gonzales.

