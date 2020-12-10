73°
Gonzales City Hall closed due to COVID outbreak

Thursday, December 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - City officials said Gonzales City Hall is closed until Dec. 21 due to a coronavirus outbreak among its staff.

The city announced the closure Thursday afternoon. Forms for utilities and business licenses are available for pick-up at the drive-thru. 

Payments to the city can still be made online here.

