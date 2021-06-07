'Gone Girl' star in critical condition following hit-and-run

Lisa Banes Photo: Los Angeles Times

NEW YORK- A 65-year-old actor, best known for her work in 'Cocktail' and 'Gone Girl' was injured in a Friday evening hit-and-run that in New York City, according to Variety.

New York City Police say Lisa Banes sustained a severe injury to her head when she was trying to cross the street near Lincoln Center, and a person on a motorized scooter hit her before fleeing the scene of the crash.

Police were summoned, and after rushing to the intersection of West 64 Street and Amsterdam Avenue, they say they found Banes "lying on the roadway with severe head trauma."

The actor was taken to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, the NYPD told Variety.

The news outlet adds that a representative for Banes says the driver of the scooter ran a red light when hitting the actor, thus indicating that Banes had the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.