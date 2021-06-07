81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
'Gone Girl' star in critical condition following hit-and-run

1 day 11 hours 24 minutes ago Saturday, June 05 2021 Jun 5, 2021 June 05, 2021 10:12 PM June 05, 2021 in News
Source: Variety
By: WBRZ Staff
Lisa Banes Photo: Los Angeles Times

NEW YORK- A 65-year-old actor, best known for her work in 'Cocktail' and 'Gone Girl' was injured in a Friday evening hit-and-run that in New York City, according to Variety

New York City Police say Lisa Banes sustained a severe injury to her head when she was trying to cross the street near Lincoln Center, and a person on a motorized scooter hit her before fleeing the scene of the crash.

Police were summoned, and after rushing to the intersection of West 64 Street and Amsterdam Avenue, they say they found Banes "lying on the roadway with severe head trauma."

The actor was taken to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, the NYPD told Variety.

The news outlet adds that a representative for Banes says the driver of the scooter ran a red light when hitting the actor, thus indicating that Banes had the right of way. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

