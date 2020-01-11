Glen Oaks High student arrested for assault on teacher

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies arrested a student at Glen Oaks High School Tuesday after he disrupted a class and swung a wet floor sign at a school teacher.

17-year-old Gabriel Stewart was taken into custody around 11 a.m. by EBRSO deputies and booked on an assault charge.

A deputy on extra duty at the school was contacted by the principal after she received a complaint from a teacher that Stewart had refused to go to his designated class when the student distracted her students by dancing and walking outside of her classroom. According to the arrest report, the student told the teacher she couldn't tell him what to do when she repeatedly told him to go to his class.

Deputies said the teacher encountered Stewart again several minutes later when he was on a breezeway when he should have been in his 4th period class. When the teacher ordered Stewart to go to his class, he cursed at her before picking up a wet floor sign and swinging it near the teacher's face.

Stewart was placed in double-locked handcuffs and placed in an EBRSO patrol car before he was taken to the EBR Parish Prison for booking.

The student later told deputies that he was "just playing" and did not actually hit the teacher with the sign.