Glen Oaks High senior arrested after posting picture in school uniform with guns

38 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, August 11 2023 Aug 11, 2023 August 11, 2023 9:01 AM August 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a Baton Rouge teenager after receiving a tip that he had posted a picture to social media of him wearing a school uniform and carrying two guns. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, deputies arrested the teen—whose name was not released—on Thursday. Deputies with the sheriff's office received a tip about the post and found the guns in the student's car, which was parked on the Glen Oaks High School campus, while executing a search warrant. 

"We want to assure you that our security team took swift, decisive measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff remains the highest priority in this district," the EBRPSS said. "Any perceived threats to safety will be investigated thoroughly, and we will remain proactive and vigilant along with our network of partners to ensure our campuses are always safe environments."

The student was arrested and recommended for expulsion pending a disciplinary hearing. 

