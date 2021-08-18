Girl Scouts to roll out new brownie-inspired cookie

Girl Scouts are rolling out a new cookie that has the taste of a fudge brownie.

According to a news release from the organization, the chocolatey cookies are called 'Adventurefuls' and they're described as "an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt."

Adventurefuls will be available in January of 2022.

As the third new Girl Scout Cookie since 2020, they'll join Toast-Yay! and Lemon-Ups on the newbie menu and fit right in alongside classic cookies like Thin Mints and Caramel DeLites.

At the start of 2022, adventurous foodies interested in sampling the new dessert can do so by means of the organization's new digital cookie-buying platform.