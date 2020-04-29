Girl Scouts to host 'camp in' event on Facebook Live; open to public

NEW ORLEANS- The Girl Scouts Louisiana East troops will host a creative, safe 'camping' experience for children from the comfort of their home amid coronavirus closures and concerns.

Tents and bug spray are optional for the Facebook Live "camping trip" that will take place Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

"All are welcome to join, whether you're a current Girl Scout or not," the news release states.

The event will consist of a series of Facebook Live streams hosted from each of GSLE's three camps: Camp Covington, Camp Marydale and Camp Whispering Pines.

Camp counselors will lead viewers in various activities from knot tying to campfire songs. There will be a horse barn tour of Camp Marydale, a banana boat demonstration from Camp Whispering Pines and storytime from Camp Covington, according to the news release.

“We are encouraging girls either to set up tents in their yards or build pillow forts in their living rooms before the call, then tune into Facebook Live for various activities throughout the night,” explains Girl Experience Manager Rebecca Wagner. “It will be all the fun of camp, but in the comfort of your own home!”

The council has posted several activities for girls to do independently or with their families each day since the stay-at-home order was issued.

“Ever since the stay-at-home order was first issued, Girl Scouts have been busy sewing masks, learning coding, and exploring nature,” Girl Scouts Louisiana East CEO Rebecca Pennington said.

“Community service and outdoor education are just two pieces of the Girl Scout experience. We have girls who are interested in everything from robotics and activism to art and sports, and we provide the programming for them to explore those interests.”

The virtual camping experience is free and all registrants will receive an activity packet with information on what to expect during the event via email upon registration to prepare and coordinate with friends or troop members from a distance.

