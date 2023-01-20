47°
Girl Scout Cookie season starts today! 2une In has you covered for all your cookie needs

Friday, January 20 2023
By: WBRZ News

The Girl Scout Cookie season officially starts today! 

2023 Cookie Program Dates

TODAY · Online cookie order link goes live

January 20 - February 7, 2023 · Girls take orders for cookies
February 27 - March 3, 2023 · Girls deliver cookies
March 3 – 19, 2023  · Girl Scouts hold booth sales

2023 Cookie Varieties and Pricing:
Ten varieties of cookies are offered this year: Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Trefoils (formerly Shortbreads), Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Toast-Yay and the all-new, online-exclusive cookie, Raspberry Rally! 

Girl Scout Cookies are $5 per box, except the specialty gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, which are $6. 

Click here to find local cookie locations based on your zip code.

