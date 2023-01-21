53°
Girl Scout Cookie season starts today! 2une In has you covered for all your cookie needs
The Girl Scout Cookie season officially starts today!
2023 Cookie Program Dates
January 20 - February 7, 2023 · Girls take orders for cookies
February 27 - March 3, 2023 · Girls deliver cookies
March 3 – 19, 2023 · Girl Scouts hold booth sales
2023 Cookie Varieties and Pricing:
Ten varieties of cookies are offered this year: Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Trefoils (formerly Shortbreads), Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Toast-Yay and the all-new, online-exclusive cookie, Raspberry Rally!
Girl Scout Cookies are $5 per box, except the specialty gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, which are $6.
Click here to find local cookie locations based on your zip code.
