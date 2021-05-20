Girl, 14, among two killed in Ascension shooting Thursday morning; three others hurt

ASCENSION PARISH - A 14-year-old was one of two people killed Thursday morning when their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The sheriff's office told WBRZ the shooting was happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on W. Fourth Street in Donaldsonville. The victims fled the gunfire, and the vehicle came to a stop on Veterans Boulevard.

Deputies said five people were inside the vehicle at the time, four of them juveniles. The two people killed were identified as a the driver, 21-year-old E'John Dabney, and an unnamed 14-year-old girl.

The other three passengers were hurt. At least one of those survivors was hit by a bullet, the sheriff's office said.

The motive in the shooting is unclear, though officials suggested it may have stemmed from a dispute.

"We have seen an uptick in shootings where our young men decided to work out their beef using guns. And I don't know if this is the result of that, but these are the things that can happen when you do that," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

The sheriff said Thursday's shooting marked the area's first homicide of 2021.