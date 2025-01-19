Latest Weather Blog
GET 2 MOVING: The Emerge Center
BATON ROUGE — The Emerge Center offers therapy to children who may have communication challenges or autism spectrum disorder.
At the Center, there are numerous ways therapists work with the kids to overcome their challenges.
One of the biggest ways that help the kids is the play gym at the facility. The gym offers numerous options that the kids can play all while working on their fine motor skills and core strengths.
Every activity that is set up in the gym is designed as a workout for the kids that serves as therapy in their developmental progression.
There are rock climbing walls, trampolines, ziplines and many more activities that are engaging while also challenging and developing the child's skills.
The gym was funded by the Gayle and Tom Benson Foundation and is a new addition to The Emerge Center. Director of Occupational Therapy Services Mallory Jackson says that she can already see a difference it has made in a lot of the kids since it was added.
More information on how to get involved can be found here.
