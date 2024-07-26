GET 2 MOVING: Eleve Fitness

79°
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - New to the city is a unique form of fitness known as Lagree. This workout is a full-body, high-intensity, low-impact fitness method that uses a Megaformer machine to combine resistance training and cardio.

Élevè Fitness is the only known facility that offers this method in Baton Rouge. Along with Lagree, Élevè uses elevated cycling instead of the traditional seated cycling. Owner and coach Jennifer Dellorfano says "The versa climber machine is a contra-lateral movement... it's a full-body workout." 

A circuit class is also offered and taught at the fitness boutique, which is considered high-intensity with weight training and cardio. The class consists of three activities that are continuously rotated until the session is over. This targets different body parts for an overall workout. 

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/elevefitness__/

