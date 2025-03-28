GET 2 MOVING: Companion Animal Alliance

BATON ROUGE - If the gym setting isn't your thing but you're still looking to stay active and be involved in the community, taking a shelter dog out for a walk or run can be a great way to do so!

Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge offers opportunities to take a dog out for the day to play with them however you choose.

Not only is this beneficial for the animals to get fresh air, it's also a great way to get some physical activity for the day. Walking, running or playing fetch with a dog is great for mental and physical fitness.

This might even be a way to find a furry friend that is up for adoption. Lauren Hawkins ended up adopting the dog she spent the day with while filming this week's Get 2 Moving!

Jen Hollas, the communications director of CAA, says spending time with the dogs a great source of enrichment for them. Being around animals is also proven to give you endorphins and make you feel good.

If you'd like to check out how to be involved while being active, visit the CAA website listed here.