GET 2 MOVING: David Vincent's Martial Arts

David Vincent's Martial Arts

BATON ROUGE - Martial arts is a valuable skill to learn for self defense. There are many 'arts' that comprise this physical activity that can help someone defend themselves when in they are danger.

At David Vincent's Martial Arts studio, the approach is unique. Vincent believes that there are two reasons that people learn the arts: for sport and for self-defense.

As a sport, each art style is studied and practiced with rules and specific ways to execute movements. This way is used for competitions and for people to get a foundation of self defense. In competitions, the arts cannot be combined for competitive combat.

For self-defense purposed, there are no "rules" used in dangerous situations. The practices can be combined and no technical requirements are set in place.

Vincent says, "No one art has universal rights to the truth...we feel like self defense is going to incorporate all those things."

Physically speaking, this way of staying fit is very useful to the body in many ways. Hand eye coordination is certainly used during combat. As well as accelerated heart rate by fast-paced movement for extended periods at a time. Plus and most importantly, mostly all parts of the body are used during this type of training making every part of the body stronger.

