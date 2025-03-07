GET 2 MOVING: BRAMBA Mountain Biking

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana may not have a ton of hills or mountainous trails to go biking on, but there's no shortage of outdoor paths to bike on if you're looking for your nature fix. Luckily, there's a club for you.

BRAMBA, which is short for Baton Rouge Area Mountain Bike Association, is an organization where anyone interested can learn how to bike on trails (yes, there is a correct way!). Although this may seem like an easy and leisurely activity, there are many components to this type of biking.

The terrain on biking trails can prove challenging due to the uneven ground and abrupt hills and dips while riding. Roots and rocks can also get in the way of riders.

Outside trail biking versus road riding is more physically challenging as well because it takes more muscle and upper body strength to maneuver through the trails while a road is a straight path with level ground.

Not only is the club filled with people trying to stay active and fit, but it's also a highly social activity members of BRAMBA. After the trail rides everyone gets together to eat and do things outside of biking.

One of the members of BRAMBA says the association's rides are like an "accidental workout" because they don't even realize that they're working their body while enjoying the scenery and time with their friends.

For information on upcoming events and how to get involved in the club click here.