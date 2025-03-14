GET 2 MOVING: Shamrock Run

BATON ROUGE - If you're new to the running game and looking to be involved in the community, the Shamrock Run is a perfect opportunity. On Sunday at noon, people from all over will participate in the 5K. Whatever your experience level, everyone is welcome.

There is no experience required, so it's important to go at your own pace. Training for a race is also very important. Running daily can condition your body for longer distances and be a great cardiovascular workout.

It's always important to listen to your body and stay hydrated. Even taking a rest day or shorter run is important if you need a break.

Jenni Peters, owner of Varsity Sports, a running gear shop, has been running for over 40 years. She says the Shamrock Run is a perfect way to meet athletes in the community who share the same interests.

Because running could be considered a high impact activity, it's important to have the proper footwear to prevent injuries.

Varsity Sports is the perfect place to get the proper shoes that can be customized to your feet. For more information, click here.