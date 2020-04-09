85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Georgia woman arrested for selling fake virus protection products on eBay

45 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 April 09, 2020 6:06 PM April 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - A Georgia woman is facing federal charges for selling an unregistered pesticide on eBay, claiming it protects people from viruses.

Prosecutors say Rong Sun, also known as Vicky Sun, 34, of Fayetteville, Georgia, sold Tomait Virus Shut Out. The substance is illegal to sell in the United States. 

Sun is charged with illegally importing and selling an unregistered pesticide.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days