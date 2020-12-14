Latest Weather Blog
Georgia mother allegedly stabbed children, ages 5 & 6, to death
GAINESVILLE, GA - A Georgia woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed her children to death and then wounded herself.
CNN reports Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, was charged with two counts of murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault for the killings.
Authorities responded to the call Friday in reference to a woman who had cut herself. They arrived at Jaramillo-Hernandez's home to find the injured mom and the bodies of her two children, 5-year-old Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and 6-year-old Katherine Miranda Jaramillo.
The sheriff's office said in a statement it appeared Jaramillo-Hernandez "killed the children with a knife and then turned the knife on herself, resulting in serious injuries."
Jaramillo-Hernandez will be booked into jail once she's released from the hospital. Police have not yet identified a motive in the killings.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
-
Wayde Sims Foundation honors legacy of LSU basketball star by helping homeless
-
Volunteers with Montrell Jackson Foundation hand out gifts to children in capital...
-
Santa Rosa residents speak out against construction of proposed development
-
BR hospitals on standby in anticipation of Pfizer vaccine's arrival
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round