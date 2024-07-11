Geismar resident robbed in driveway, surveillance video captures two suspects

GEISMAR - Police are searching for two suspects seen in this surveillance video for attacking a man in his driveway. The robbery occurred on Delk Boulevard.

News Two's Danielle Jackson talked with the victim over the phone and he described the scary night. The victim said he was coming home from work and realized he left something in the car. He went back out to the car and was then attacked by two men.

"And when I was turning back I just felt somebody hit me in my head and I fell on the ground. And I loss conscious. And I felt someone reach into my wallet. And was trying to grab my wallet and they hit me again in my head," the victim said.

He said he doesn't remember seeing there face after several punches to the head caused him to consciousness.

In the surveillance video, you can see the two suspects running away from the victim's driveway. They took his personal documentations and got away with $300 dollars in cash.

He's lived in the area for some time now but he's never heard of anything bad happening.

"It's really bad because you don't feel safe," the victim said.

He's thankful for the surveillance video that's going to help the Sheriff's Office with this crime.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for the two suspects and if you have any information you can contact them at (225) 621-8300.