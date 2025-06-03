87°
Geismar man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Gonzales home

By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR — A Geismar man is accused of shooting and trying to kill a man outside a Gonzales home earlier this week.

Kevin Chambers, 25, was arrested after another man was brought to the hospital Monday afternoon after being shot outside a home on Hackett Canal Drive.

Ascension Parish deputies said that the man was shot by a family acquaintance, later identified as Chambers, around 4:30 p.m. after the pair got into an argument.

After gunfire was exchanged, deputies said that Chambers left the scene and drove himself to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Chambers was booked on attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons charges.

