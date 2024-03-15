77°
Geismar man arrested in Jan. 6 investigation further indicted for being a felon in possession of a gun
BATON ROUGE - A man arrested in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol was indicted on further charges after it was found he had a firearm and ammunition.
The United States Department of Justice said Edward Richmond Jr., 40, who is in federal custody awaiting legal proceedings after being accused of participating in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, was indicted by a grand jury for being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Richmond was already facing charges for assaulting law enforcement on Jan. 6.
The DoJ did not specify what Richmond's previous felony was that would prevent him from owning a firearm. However, Richmond had been previously dishonorably discharged from the Air Force.
