Geismar man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Photo via Associated Press

WASHINGTON - A man from Geismar was arrested in Baton Rouge Monday after a criminal complaint was filed accusing him of assaulting law enforcement and other charges during the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol.

A press release from the United States Department of Justice said Edward Richmond Jr., 40, traveled to Washington D.C. with a group of at least nine others who planned to attend the rally on January 6, 2021. Richmond wore a black helmet, goggles, and shoulder pads and had a two-way radio. He also reportedly had a Louisiana flag pinned to his chest.

Surveillance footage from the Capitol reportedly showed Richmond in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, where some of the most violent attacks on law enforcement officers took place. Richmond was seen striking security with a baton multiple times.

He was arrested in Baton Rouge Monday for felony civil disorder and assaulting or resisting law enforcement as well as a slew of misdemeanor charges.