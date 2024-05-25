82°
Latest Weather Blog
Geismar Fire Department hosting fundraiser for firefighter battling Leukemia
GEISMAR - The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department is set to host a fundraiser in June for a firefighter battling cancer.
According to the department, Captain Arrington Beasley was recently diagnosed with Leukemia and was hospitalized suddenly. Beasley's family members and fellow firefighters are asking others to pray for his recovery.
A plate lunch fundraiser and raffle will be held at the Geismar Fire Station on July 22. Starting at 10:30 a.m., jambalaya plates and red bean plates with chicken can be purchased for $10 until they run out of food. Raffle tickets are $10 and the drawing will take place Aug. 3
Trending News
Anyone with questions can contact the fire department through social media or call Fire Secretary Cailyn Taillon at (225) 206-7005.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBRSO: Man wanted for murder after shooting three people, killing one
-
Residents march flags from LSU to Capitol in honor of fallen soldiers
-
NCAA settlement could flip college athletics on its head!
-
UPDATE: Progress has been made in clearing EBR waterways
-
One firefighter injured after hour-long, multi-department fight with Central house fire