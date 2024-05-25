Geismar Fire Department hosting fundraiser for firefighter battling Leukemia

GEISMAR - The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department is set to host a fundraiser in June for a firefighter battling cancer.

According to the department, Captain Arrington Beasley was recently diagnosed with Leukemia and was hospitalized suddenly. Beasley's family members and fellow firefighters are asking others to pray for his recovery.

A plate lunch fundraiser and raffle will be held at the Geismar Fire Station on July 22. Starting at 10:30 a.m., jambalaya plates and red bean plates with chicken can be purchased for $10 until they run out of food. Raffle tickets are $10 and the drawing will take place Aug. 3

Anyone with questions can contact the fire department through social media or call Fire Secretary Cailyn Taillon at (225) 206-7005.