GBR Food Bank, HOPE Ministries receive $100,000 donation from local construction company amid coronavirus crisis

Donation image by US Air Force

BATON ROUGE- Throughout the coronavirus crisis, many have come together to give back to the community and those who are in need. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Thursday announcing a generous donation from a local construction company.

Dynamic Construction Group donated $100,000 to The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and HOPE Ministries, both receiving $50,000.

“As we continue to embrace new ways to connect and conduct business, collaboration is becoming a common theme,” Mayor Broome said. “East Baton Rouge Parish is showing the world how to unite as a community and remain resilient because we’ve done it before.”

“It has been extraordinary to learn how our community is helping citizens in need, and we appreciate the unprecedented strain on resources. We hope our donations will contribute to the impactful work of The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and HOPE Ministries,” said Josh McCoy, CEO of Dynamic Construction Group.

“We are proud of the way our community has come together to protect our most vulnerable citizens. Dynamic embraces our responsibility to support our community through these difficult times.”

Businesses in the community are encouraged to partner with the City-Parish to meet the needs of non-profits.