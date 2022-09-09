Gator weighing over 750 pounds caught on Lake St. John by first-time hunter

Photo: Nathan Gauthier via Louisiana Radio Network

CONCORDIA PARISH - On his first gator hunt, a man caught an almost 12-foot alligator with an estimated weight of over 750 pounds.

According to Louisiana Radio Network, 71-year-old Jerry Sepulvado of Calhoun hit the water Wednesday to go alligator hunting for the first time. During the outing, he caught three gators, including one he initially thought weighed around 400 pounds.

"After getting the gator in the boat, we realized that he was a pretty good size gator," Sepulvado told the news outlet. "He measured 11 feet and 8 inches and was estimated to weigh somewhere between 750 and 1,000 pounds."

Nathan Gauthier was in the boat with Sepulvado and was able to capture photos and videos of the massive catch, which they say took hours to get onto the boat.

"Man, I was excited, my granddaughter and son, they were all excited, and yet we didn't realize how big of a gator he was," Sepulvado said.

When asked what he planned to do with the beast, the lucky hunter said he's going to sell.

"He was a monster and a big gator, and so we just decided to sell it," Sepulvado said. "But we got measurements on his head, and I'm going to get a replica of its head so I can have it for my man cave."

Unsurprisingly, Sepulvado says he thinks he'll give gator hunting another try in the future.