Gas station surveillance shows kidnapped woman escaping trunk of car

CLANTON, AL- Surveillance video shows a kidnapped woman's harrowing escape from the trunk of her captor's vehicle while stopped at a gas station.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office, the woman was asleep at home when an intruder, identified as Timothy Wyatt, entered her house around 2:30 a.m.

The victim claims Wyatt got on top of her and started choking her. He then demanded money, tied her hands behind her back, and forced her into a blue Ford Taurus.

Deputies say Wyatt soon pulled over in a remote area and stuffed the victim into the trunk of the car after threatening her life.

Around 3 a.m. Wyatt stopped at a gas station in Clanton, Alabama.

Surveillance footage shows the victim managing to pop open the trunk while her attacker was inside of the store. When she runs inside to get help, Wyatt flees the store and drives away.

Deputies captured Wyatt later Monday. He was booked on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping, and domestic violence.