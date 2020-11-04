75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gas station surveillance shows kidnapped woman escaping trunk of car

3 years 2 days 7 hours ago Thursday, November 02 2017 Nov 2, 2017 November 02, 2017 3:23 PM November 02, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

CLANTON, AL- Surveillance video shows a kidnapped woman's harrowing escape from the trunk of her captor's vehicle while stopped at a gas station. 

According to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office, the woman was asleep at home when an intruder, identified as Timothy Wyatt, entered her house around 2:30 a.m. 

The victim claims Wyatt got on top of her and started choking her. He then demanded money, tied her hands behind her back, and forced her into a blue Ford Taurus.

Deputies say Wyatt soon pulled over in a remote area and stuffed the victim into the trunk of the car after threatening her life.

Around 3 a.m. Wyatt stopped at a gas station in Clanton, Alabama.

Surveillance footage shows the victim managing to pop open the trunk while her attacker was inside of the store. When she runs inside to get help, Wyatt flees the store and drives away.

Deputies captured Wyatt later Monday. He was booked on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping, and domestic violence.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days