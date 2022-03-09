Gas prices increasing cost of other items, making everyday services seem like a luxury

BATON ROUGE- Gas prices are exceeding records set 14 years ago and more records are expected to be set in the coming days as the economy adjusts to the price of a gallon of gasoline.

The cost of everything else is expected to go up, lawn service companies included. Owners say they are feeling major impacts from the prices at the pumps. Anyone wanting their grass mowed can expect the price to increase.

"Maybe they'll find some type of stability and get somewhere, at a stable price, just continue there, and we'll be ok" Junika Ransom, owner of Perfect Cuts Lawn Service, said.

Ransom says she and her husband cut 20 yards a day, five to six days a week.

"A day, we roll," Ransom said.

To get it all done, she says they'll spend more than $400 this week to fill up their truck and gas cans. An eye-popping figure considering they paid less than half of that until recently.

"Last year fill up on the vehicle I want to say was roughly $80," Ransom said.

The business owners say they fill all of their tanks up once a day. As gas prices continue to rise, so will their rates.

"In order for us to feed our family, we have to increase our rates," Ransom said, "As far as our old customers, we have had a $10 increase, and new customers will get new prices."

The cost of gas in Baton Rouge, an average cost of more than $4 a gallon. Ransom says, so far, customers understand the increases.

"People are going to realize that the cost of living has changed rather quickly, by them realizing that, it's not too much of a problem with the price increase, because they have noticed, we have to change with the times," Ransom said.

Ransom hopes the only thing continuing to grow this spring, is the grass. Otherwise, customers soon will pay more than $80 for a small yard.