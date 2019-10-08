Gas prices in California soar

CALIFORNIA - Gasoline prices in California have spiked to the highest in the nation. Some of the Golden State's drivers are paying $5.00 a gallon.

According to CNN, the reason for the rise in cost is the number of refinery outages that have tightened gas supply in the market.

While the national average is currently $2.65 a gallon, the average cost for Californians is $4.18 a gallon.

In Baton Rouge, gas prices have fallen by 4.1 cents in the past week, bringing the current average to $2.19 per gallon.