Latest Weather Blog
Gas prices back under $2 a gallon
BATON ROUGE - It's the cheapest gas has been in months and experts say the price of gas could drop even more.
So far, the city has seen prices as low as $1.99 per gallon starting on Tuesday, and experts say if the price of oil continues to go down gas could also go down more.
"It could go down another ten cents per gallon or even 15 cents per gallons because we've seen some pretty big jumps," said Jim Richardson, Professor of Economics. "Again, will you see a $1.50 gas probably not."
Many people like Shemeika Belson, who just moved to Baton Rouge from Virginia, said the price is mindblowing compared to what she was paying before.
"We might have paid as far as $3 or $3.50," said Belson.
Trending News
Other vusiness owners like Rudy Sanchez made their way to "Save A Market" on North Lodbell Drive, off of Greenwell Springs, to save money on gas.
"I have to fill my car up and my employee's cars up, so anything cheap I find," said Rudy Sanchez.
However, if the price stays this low it could cost the state to lose $200 million this year, but economists are saying they don't expect gas prices to stay low for long.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Domestic violence activist says holiday spike in domestic abuse is disturbing trend
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department aims to collect items for kids in need
-
St. Vincent de Paul serving hot lunch on Christmas Day
-
Bonfires on the Levee: Where to go and how to watch
-
Police searching for man wanted for molestation of a juvenile
Sports Video
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...