Gas prices back under $2 a gallon

BATON ROUGE - It's the cheapest gas has been in months and experts say the price of gas could drop even more.



So far, the city has seen prices as low as $1.99 per gallon starting on Tuesday, and experts say if the price of oil continues to go down gas could also go down more.



"It could go down another ten cents per gallon or even 15 cents per gallons because we've seen some pretty big jumps," said Jim Richardson, Professor of Economics. "Again, will you see a $1.50 gas probably not."



Many people like Shemeika Belson, who just moved to Baton Rouge from Virginia, said the price is mindblowing compared to what she was paying before.



"We might have paid as far as $3 or $3.50," said Belson.

Other vusiness owners like Rudy Sanchez made their way to "Save A Market" on North Lodbell Drive, off of Greenwell Springs, to save money on gas.



"I have to fill my car up and my employee's cars up, so anything cheap I find," said Rudy Sanchez.



However, if the price stays this low it could cost the state to lose $200 million this year, but economists are saying they don't expect gas prices to stay low for long.