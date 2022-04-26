Latest Weather Blog
Gas leak causes explosion at church building; 2 construction workers hurt
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to an explosion late Monday morning caused by a gas leak that ignited when onsite construction crews lit a torch.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blast damaged the kitchen and cafeteria areas of the St. Agnes Church. Two construction workers were taken to a local hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.
Doris Johnson lives next to the church. She described the situation as frightening. She says she not only heard the explosion, but felt it too.
"The whole house shook and I was in the back getting dressed and it felt like it was a bomb or someone had hit my house," Johnson said.
She says she knows some workers at the church and is thankful to hear that everyone is okay.
Investigators on the scene evaluated the damage of the building. They said it was so severe that the building is a total loss.
Nobody at the church wanted to talk to WBRZ today, but the roads are now open. Authorities say neighbors in the surrounding areas have nothing to worry about at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Holly's Hope: Whisk Away Gastric Cancer - Sunday Journal
-
First DOTD meeting on new Mississippi Bridge proposal draws dozens on Bluebonnet...
-
BR hotels almost booked up ahead of Garth Brooks concert
-
Thief broke into Parade of Homes house, stole smart TVs and tools
-
Storage building changes ownership, looks abandoned at front of neighborhood
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...