Garth Brooks fans roll up early for a party before the party
BATON ROUGE - As Garth Brooks takes over Tiger Stadium, fans are "rollin'" in, "movin' with the motion of a melody." Hours before the concert, the parking lots were looking like a typical game day.
"It's a good chance to tailgate like it's football season," tailgater Patrick Ingraffia said.
RVs are parked, and corn hole boards and tents are set up.
"It's always good to get together with your friends, get some sunshine," Ingraffia said.
"Veterans, beginners, losers and winners" arrived early for a party before the party.
"We wanted to beat traffic, it's a pretty day. We can kind of listen to the baseball game in the background and just enjoy the weather," Dustin Braud of Prairieville said.
"We got here last night and would've gotten here last weekend if we could have," Tyler Touchet of Carencro said.
Throughout the college town, there's "such a strange combination" of emotions. For many fans, this won't be their first Garth concert.
"He puts on a great show. He's one of the best entertainers out there," Braud said.
"It never rains in Tiger Stadium, but tonight 'The Thunder Rolls,'" Ingraffia said, referencing Brooks' old hit.
Read more on what to expect tonight here.
