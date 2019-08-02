Gang members accused of posting videos of crimes, stealing gun from NOPD commander

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Officials say four people were indicted by a grand jury on racketeering charges, WWL-TV reports.

The indictments were announced by District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro Thursday during a press conference. According to the 26-page indictment 18-year-old Cornell Sparkman Jr., 23-year-old Quitman Hartford Jr., 29-year-old Jerome Jones, and 17-year-old Dinero Alexander were identified as the individuals running a "criminal gang enterprise."

The gang is accused of committing auto burglaries, carjackings, shootings and armed robberies across New Orleans. Members call their gang "T-Blocc" or "JayBucka Nation." Sometimes they affiliated themselves with the "Byrd Gang/M3."

Officials say members of the group bragged about and posted videos of some crimes on social media.

Cannizzaro said the indictment against the four included "10 murder attempts against rival gang members and others with whom they had disputes." Officials say the group is also allegedly responsible for the theft of a .40 Glock 22 handgun taken from the secured trunk of an unmarked police unit belonging to an NOPD commander.

According to officials violation of the state's racketeering act, the first charge on the indictment against the suspects, has a maximum sentence of up to 50 years in prison.

Sparkman, Hartford, and Jones are in custody. Alexander remains at large, investigators said.