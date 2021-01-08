48°
Galatoire's Bistro: Chilean sea bass
BATON ROUGE - Executive Chef of Galatoire's Bistro in Baton Rouge Kelley McCann joined us on the set of News 2 at 4 Tuesday with a fish dish that isn't your regular toss in the pan affair.
Check out the video above to see McCann's unique spin on seafood that involves the clever use of phyllo dough to bring a dish that maximizes flaky textures.
Check out www.galatoiresbistro.com for more info about the restaurant where Chef McCann serves up his dishes.
