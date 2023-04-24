Funeral arrangements set for slain pregnant woman; family taking donations this week

BATON ROUGE - Funeral arrangements were announced Monday for a pregnant woman who was shot to death over a case a mistaken identity last weekend.

Southern University announced the arrangements for 28-year-old Kerisha Johnson, who was the daughter of Deputy Kevin Johnson with the campus police department.

A viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at Bethany Church North in Baker, with a Celebration of Life service following immediately afterward.

The family is also accepting donations via CashApp until Friday, April 28.

Read the announcement below.

