58°
Latest Weather Blog
Funeral arrangements set for girl killed in police pursuit
BRUSLY - Funeral arrangements have been set for a teen killed in a deadly police chase on New Year's Eve, and her family is encouraging people to plant trees in remembrance.
The funeral for 16-year-old Caroline Gill will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly.
To honor Gill's memory, family members are welcoming the community to plant memorial trees through Wilbert Funeral Home's Sympathy Store.
Trending News
The family of 17-year-old Maggie Dunn has not yet announced funeral arrangements. Dunn's brother, Liam, was also in the car during the crash and remains hospitalized in critical condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video from Addis police chase
-
Joe Burrow speaks to media for first time since game against Bills;...
-
Outpour of community support continues for families of teens killed, hurt in...
-
Memorials set around Baton Rouge as Pope Benedict is laid to rest...
-
Vacant home ruled total loss after early-morning fire