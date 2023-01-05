Funeral arrangements set for girl killed in police pursuit

Caroline Gill (left) and Maggie Dunn

BRUSLY - Funeral arrangements have been set for a teen killed in a deadly police chase on New Year's Eve, and her family is encouraging people to plant trees in remembrance.

The funeral for 16-year-old Caroline Gill will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly.

To honor Gill's memory, family members are welcoming the community to plant memorial trees through Wilbert Funeral Home's Sympathy Store.

The family of 17-year-old Maggie Dunn has not yet announced funeral arrangements. Dunn's brother, Liam, was also in the car during the crash and remains hospitalized in critical condition.