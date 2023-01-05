69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Outpouring of community support continues for victims' families after deadly police pursuit

8 hours 52 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, January 05 2023 Jan 5, 2023 January 05, 2023 5:26 AM January 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BRUSLY - Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash that resulted from a high-speed police chase and a Brusly High alum, is still reported to be in critical condition. 

His alma mater is hosting a blood drive in his name on Thursday. 

Dunn's 17-year-old sister Maggie and their friend 16-year-old Caroline Gill were killed when they were hit by a police officer involved in a pursuit on New Year's Eve. Dunn was left in critical condition, and while the community has rallied around the families of all three victims, Brusly High School is following right behind. 

A blood drive in Liam Dunn's name is being hosted at the school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 5. 

The day after, on Friday, January 6, Central Middle and High Schools will also be hosting blood drives from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. MSA West Academy in Plaquemine will be hosting yet another blood drive on Jan. 19, also from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Additionally, local restaurants Walk-On's, Rio Cantina, Fat Daddy's, and DC's Grill have donated portions of their sales throughout the week to the Gill and Dunn families. 

Trending News

Walk-On's and Fat Daddy's will run their community give-backs through Thursday. DC's Grill is hosting its give-back on Friday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days