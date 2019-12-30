Funeral arrangements announced for Carley McCord

BATON ROUGE - Funeral arrangements for Louisiana sports reporter, Carley McCord, have been announced.

McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU Offensive Coordinator, Steve Ensminger, was one of five killed Saturday in a plane crash in Lafayette.

McCord's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. followed by a funeral mass.

A memorial service will follow the mass in the church parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, McCord's family asks for donations to be made to a scholarship in Carley's name at her alma mater, Northwestern State University.