Latest Weather Blog
Fundraiser aiming to help La. troopers, families set for Saturday
GONZALES - The third Annual Troopers Fest is set for this weekend.
The fundraiser, which benefits the Louisiana State Police Troop A Affiliate, will be held at the Gonzales Civic Center Saturday at 10 a.m.
According to a press release, LSTA Troop A Affiliate mission "is to assist member Troopers and their families through the Trooper Relief Fund and conduct community service and charitable fund drives." Officials say the relief fund assists troopers whose lives have been impacted by illness, death, or natural disaster.
Admission for adults is $20, which includes three pounds of crawfish. Admission for children is $15, and the price includes a hamburger or hot dog and entrance into the Kids Village.
There will also be live music and a crawfish cook-off.
For more information on the fundraiser, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Army Corps re-studying Amite River hoping for flood relief
-
Study finds Baton Rouge police significantly underpaid compared to other departments
-
Frenchtown Road Bridge remains closed for emergency repairs
-
Sheriff: High school student caught in gunfire, killed overnight
-
Ascension teachers produce music video to hype students for LEAP testing
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director