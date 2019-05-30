85°
Latest Weather Blog
Full interview with new director of the National Hurricane Center: Ken Graham
Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus sits down with the director of the National Hurricane Center, Ken Graham.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Priest arrested, accused of stealing nearly $80K in church money
-
Highway 70 now open after driver runs into aqua dam overnight
-
Sheriff's deputy killed in crash on his way to work Thursday
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux speaks about fallen deputy
-
Procession for the fallen deputy killed in Thursday crash