From cop to Congress? 'Cajun John Wayne' launches campaign

LAFAYETTE - Tough-talking cop Clay Higgins, who became a viral sensation in videos that earned him the moniker "Cajun John Wanye" could have a new title soon- U.S. Congressman.

Higgins announced he was running for the 3rd Congressional District seat being vacated by Rep. Charles Boustany (R), who's running for David Vitter's seat in the U.S. Senate.

"I'm not running for office, I'm descending," Higgins said in his usual, fiery manner. "Descending into the belly of the beast. The leviathan in biblical proportions that has become our federal government."

The bible-toting candidate spoke about having compassion for his fellow man and loving everyone equally.

"We must stop being divided along racial lines in America," Higgins says.

Higgins has captured the attention of viewers around the country for his in-your-face videos.

"Young man, I'll meet you on solid ground anytime, anywhere. Light or heavy," he says in one of them. "Makes no difference to me. You won't walk away."

The videos call out those who break the law and urge them to turn themselves in. He's done more than 50-videos, results in 44 arrests. 19 of those turned themselves in.

Higgins has also caught some heat for the videos. He resigned from his job with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office after some took issue with the language he used in one of them.

Higgins wasn't out of a job long. Soon after his resignation, he was sworn in as a reserve deputy marshal with the Lafayette City Marshal's Office.

Even after the controversy, he hasn't lose his tough-talking persona.

"Send a clear mission to Baton Rouge at the sound of loud thunder heard in Washington that career politicians are done," Higgins exclaimed.

Higgins will have plenty of competition in November. Six other candidates have announced: Lafayette Parish School Board member Erick Knezek, businessman and retired Army Lt. Col. Greg Ellison, Businessman Gus Rantz, former U.S. Ambassador Grover Rees, Former State Rep. Brett Geymann and Public Service Commissioner and former U.S. Senate candidate Scott Angelle. All seven candidates are Republicans.