From cafe to concerts: Chelsea's Live opens doors after high anticipation from BR music scene

BATON ROUGE - The stage is set and the doors are open at Baton Rouge's newest music venue, Chelsea's Live.

“We’ve been trying to purchase the Spanish Moon since before the pandemic and everything didn’t work out," said Aaron Scruggs, co-owner and talent buyer of Chelsea's Live. "So one thing led to the next and here we are. It just kind of organically happened. Bringing back the Chelsea’s brand, refurbishing it and focusing on live music."

After a few delays, some because of COVID, the venue is finally up and running. They kicked things off Friday night with Loudness War and Quarx, before headliner The Iceman Special took the stage.

Organizers are keeping safety at the forefront of their minds. Acknowledging that the pandemic is still raging on, they're paying attention to details that ensure the safety of the crowd.

"We opened up the main doors so it kind of feels like you’re outside and it has a nice flow. We’re still living in a pandemic, living in a COVID world, so we’re going to pay much mind to that and safety first," Scruggs said.

While there's plenty of entertainment, the famous grilled cheese and tomato basil soup from Chelsea's Cafe and Chelsea's Restaurant will not be in the spotlight at Chelsea's Live. Scruggs says you can still find those tasty treats at the Mid City Beer Garden.

Keeping the Chelsea's brand was important to the owners, but they wanted to pay special attention to live music because they feel it's lacking in the capital area.

“We’re gonna be here forever hopefully and we just wanted to bring this to the community, give them something special and safe, and something they’ve never experienced in Baton Rouge," Scruggs said.

