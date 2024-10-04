Friday's Health Report: Dogs are beneficial to your mental and physical health

BATON ROUGE — There are many reasons to celebrate dogs but simply put, dogs are good for you.

"Having a dog is great for our mental health. Being around dogs is good for us. People with animals live longer. There are studies that have heavily suggested that over the decades," Dr. Chivonna Childs, a psychologist, said.

Doctors say being with your dog can ease symptoms of depression and anxiety while giving you a boost of dopamine and serotonin, the feel-good chemicals.

If you are feeling stressed, the simple action of petting a dog can help calm you down. Dogs also encourage exercise which is beneficial for both our mental and physical health.

By going on walks, you are likely to be more social as well since you can meet other people along the way.

You can still get benefits if you can't have your own dog.

"Volunteering at a pet shelter, or visiting a loved one who does have an animal, offering to pet sit if your residence allows that. Spending a few hours with an animal, a dog, can do the same that it does for a pet owner. It can lower your anxiety, lower your depression," Dr. Childs said.

If you are not a dog person, that is okay too. Experts say having any pet can provide a sense of purpose and boost mental health.