76°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday's health report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Red Stick Revelry New Year's celebration returns to downtown Baton Rouge
-
Three people shot along Greenwell Springs Road on New Year's Eve
-
Capital area non-profits concerned about post-holiday dip in volunteering
-
News 2 Geaux: COVID precautions encouraged amid wave of new cases
-
News 2 Geaux: LSU Women's Basketball secures win against GA