Friday PM Forecast: wet week ending with a final batch of rain and thunderstorms

A final round of rain will push through the area this evening and into tomorrow morning. Beyond that, dry conditions are expected through the remainder of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours. While a constant rain is not anticipated, it will be difficult to string together multiple dry hours. Look for an increase in coverage of rain after midnight and before dawn. A cold front will bring a swath or line of showers and thunderstorms with some brief downpours and a low end shot at severe weather. There may be some nuisance street and poor drainage flooding or a gusty thunderstorm. Most of the action will be ending around daybreak. As far as temperatures go, the high for the date will occur in the upper 60s near midnight. The cold front and precipitation will pass during the morning hours but clouds will linger. North winds of 10-15mph will bring in much cooler and drier air and this will cause temperatures to remain steady in the mid 60s for most of the day.

Up Next: A return to drier and more seasonable weather is on tap for the end of the weekend and much of next week. Sunday will start off cooler in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will be a little stubborn to fully clear out, but some sunshine is expected, especially by the afternoon. Northerly breezes will work against that to limit thermometers to the upper 50s. After starting the new week with morning lows in the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the low 60s, Tuesday through Friday can be summed up be a gradual warming trend of about 3-5 degrees each day. Skies will feature some passing high clouds Monday and Tuesday followed by some thicker cumulus clouds later in the week. However, none of these will produce rain.

– Josh

