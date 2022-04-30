Friday PM Forecast: we've got temps going to high places

It is a packed weekend of outdoor events and the weather will be largely cooperative. Rain chances are not at zero, but rather low through the forecast.

Next 24 Hours: With mainly clear skies and calm winds, overnight low temperatures will dip into the low 60s. The beginning of the weekend will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s. A touch of humidity will be noticeable. A stray, afternoon shower is possible, but most locations will stay dry.

Up Next: The first day of May will feel more like late May. Wake up temperatures will be muggy in the mid 60s. A cold front will stall in northern Louisiana lending to the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms. While the day will not be a washout by any means, about 30 percent of the 13 Parish, 3 County forecast area can expect to see measurable rain. Plenty of sun will be around through the afternoon helping high temperatures into the upper 80s. That cold front will move north and east of the area, not bringing any change to temperatures. Next week, rain chances will be quite low and temperatures will be quite high. While not currently in the forecast, an isolated high near 90 degrees is not out of the question through Thursday. Another cold front could get close enough for isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop Thursday or Friday. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

Garth Brooks: For those heading out to the concert on Saturday evening, the weather looks good. If you are arriving early to tailgate, expect temperatures to climb out of the 70s and into the 80s before noon. A high of around 86 degrees is expected during the mid-afternoon. A stray shower is not out of the question but, if one can even develop, it would be short-lived. Into the evening hours, expect mostly clear skies and it will feel muggy as thermometers fall out of the 80s into the 70s by 9pm.

The Explanation: A surface high pressure system will move toward the Bahamas this weekend causing surface winds to come out of the southeast. Onshore flow will gradually prime the atmosphere with moisture bringing more humid and uncomfortable conditions. A couple of weak upper level disturbances will move well north of the area Saturday through early next week. Rain coverage will be barely above zero on Saturday due to a lack of any real triggering mechanism. A cold front could get just close enough to help heave out some pop-up, afternoon showers or thunderstorms—especially on Sunday. However, there will just be a slight bump in areal rain coverage to about 30 percent. A surface low pressure system will track across the country on Monday and Tuesday causing south winds, or humid onshore flow, to really increase. With most of the associated lift in the atmosphere remaining well north of the area, no single day early next week is expected to exceed 10 percent areal rain coverage. Temperatures will warm well above average into the upper 80s through the period. While not explicitly in the forecast, an isolated reading of 90 degrees is possible. A cold front could approach the area toward the end of next—perhaps getting close enough to set off isolated showers and thunderstorms. However, as far as any temperature changes go, it becomes less and less likely for cold fronts to completely cross the area into the month of May.

--Josh

