Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: Warm Saturday before a strong front brings an arctic blast
Temperatures will be well above normal Saturday ahead of a strong cold front. After this front passes, the coldest air of the season so far will follow.
Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies stick around overnight, with a few lingering showers and lows in the upper 50s. Patchy fog may also develop. Clouds will hold through the first half of Saturday before some afternoon breaks. A few spotty showers are still expected. Temperatures will run well above average, climbing into the mid-70s.
Arctic Blast: A very strong cold front will move through early Sunday morning. As it passes, expect periods of rain before temperatures take a sharp dive. The day’s high, near 53 degrees, will occur in the morning, with readings holding steady or slipping through the afternoon. We could even drop into the 40s by the early evening. Winds will be brisk, with gusts in the 20s, making it feel even colder. Overnight, the coldest air of the season will settle in. Expect widespread freezing conditions, with lows in the 20s. Closer to the state line, hard freezes are possible with lows in the low to mid-20s. Remember the four P’s: pets, pipes, people, and plants. Breezy winds will continue, producing dangerous wind chills in the teens. Many spots won’t escape the 40s on Monday despite full sunshine. We’ll make another run at freezing early Tuesday before a steady warmup begins.
Up Next: Temperatures will steadily warm through the rest of the week. Highs will rebound into the 70s by Wednesday, with lows climbing into the upper 40s and then into the 50s afterward. While a few showers are possible starting Wednesday, no significant rainmaker is expected.
