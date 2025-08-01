Friday PM Forecast: tracking a front and active start to weekend

A weak front will approach the Capital Area this weekend, leading to an initial uptick in showers and thunderstorms, followed by a drier day or two. Unfortunately, the front will do very little to change the heat and humidity.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As a weak front nears the I-10/12 corridor, some showers and thunderstorms may persist into the evening hours. Eventually, the loss of daytime warming will lead to the activity fizzling. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s. That weak front stalling in the region should help kick out scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any thunderstorms could produce downpours, gusty wind, and frequent lightning, so be sure to have an indoor option nearby in case. Before and outside of any thunderstorms, expect a hot and humid one with highs in the low 90s and feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees.

Up Next: The front is expected to diminish somewhere between I-10 and the coast by Sunday. While significant changes are not expected, some slightly drier air will work into the atmosphere and put a limit on the development of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Not to say it will be completely dry, but rain coverage will be more spotty or isolated in nature. As far as any changes we will sense otherwise, there is not much to get excited about. Some of that drier air in the atmosphere could mix down to the surface just enough to keep humidity from putting us in heat alert levels.

The middle of next week will be average for early August. Expect highs in the low 90s, lows in the mid 70s, and isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

