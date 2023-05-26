83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Friday PM Forecast: Staying HOT and dry over the Memorial Day weekend

1 hour 20 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, May 26 2023 May 26, 2023 May 26, 2023 5:47 PM May 26, 2023 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

Heat on repeat this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Daytime highs this afternoon topped out in the upper-80s across the area. Overnight we will see mostly clear skies and temperatures will fall into the mid-60s. Starting your Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze out of the northeast. By the afternoon hours the upper 80s and low-90s will be creeping into the forecast. Not everyone will see 90° heat but feels like temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s. Less than 10% of the area will see measurable amounts of rain fall.

Up Next: We are not forecasting any total washouts this Memorial Day weekend, and not everyone will catch a shower. However, moisture moving back in will have feels like temperatures climbing into the upper-90s over the weekend. With summertime-like heat back in the forecast be sure you are limiting your time outdoors. Sunday temperatures will climb into the 90s, and then the heat is on for the start of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Trending News

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days